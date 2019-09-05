Liberals slam Scheer for not supporting public schools despite sending kids to expensive private schools

Liberal Finance Minister Bill Morneau took to Twitter to criticize Andrew Scheer’s former policy of giving tax credits to families that send their kids to public school.

The policy was dropped by the Conservative Party in August.

Andrew Scheer has made his priorities clear, and if your kids are off to public school today – they aren't on his list. Just like Doug Ford, who is making hurtful cuts to education, Scheer's only plan is to help the wealthiest Canadians. https://t.co/vOZt6m0ZqV — Bill Morneau (@Bill_Morneau) September 3, 2019

According to a 2015 post by Toronto private school Greenwood College, Morneau formerly sat on the school’s Board of Directors and his son graduated from the school in the same year.

The financial section of the school’s website claims that annual tuition for the year 2019-2020 is $36,500, with an “initial enrollment fee” of $8,000.

Several other Liberal MPs including Chrystia Freeland and Julie Dabrusin were listed as current or former “Greenwood Parents on Parliament Hill.”