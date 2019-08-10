American News

Lyme disease is rapidly spreading across North America and experts are concerned

The Public Health Agency of Canada documented 1,479 cases of Lyme disease across Canada in 2017.
The Public Health Agency of Canada documented 1,479 cases of Lyme disease across Canada in 2017.
Dylan Gibbons Montreal, QC
3 mins read

Experts have been warning for years that an outbreak Lyme disease isn’t as unlikely as previous generations have thought, and recent reports and incidents are beginning to add up.

While the spread of Lyme disease has been more drastic in North America, it has steadily spread to 80 countries worldwide, reports Global News’s Melanie de Klerk. But not only is the reach of the disease concerning, its sudden increase in occurrence has begun to factor into doctors’ diagnostic considerations, causing them to revaluate whether Lyme disease should be last on the list of possibilities or one of the first.

The Public Health Agency of Canada documented 1,479 cases of Lyme disease across Canada in 2017. This is significant as it was nearly 50 percent higher than the number of incidents in 2016. According to Public Health Ontario, the province alone saw 1,003 cases of Lyme disease between 2012-2016. Much like the country at large, the province’s numbers are also predicted to increase.

According to the Mayo Clinic, Lyme disease is caused by bacteria carried and transmitted by ticks — in particular, black-legged ticks, colloquially known as deer ticks. These ticks are known for carrying Borrelia burgdorferi and Borrelia mayonii in the United States and Canada, while two other strains of bacteria carried by ticks spread Lyme disease in Europe and Asia.

The Mayo Clinic goes on to say that many smaller, brown ticks are almost impossible to detect, meaning that they sometimes go unnoticed while transmitting the disease, which usually takes over 48 hours.

The main risk factors include spending time in wooded or grassy areas, having exposed skin, and not removing ticks promptly or properly.

They further explain that untreated Lyme disease often causes chronic joint inflammation (Lyme arthritis), particularly of the knee; neurological symptoms, such as facial palsy and neuropathy; cognitive defects, such as impaired memory; and heart rhythm irregularities.

As Dr. Kieran Moore, the principal investigator with the Canadian Institute of Health Research-funded Canadian Lyme Disease Research Network, explains, “Once you miss the opportunity to treat it acutely, the bacteria can disseminate from the site of tick bite.”

“It can be spread to your joints and cause rheumatological Lyme,” he continued, “or it can spread into nerve tissue and cause nerve tissue damage, or it can attach to the muscle of the heart and the nerve conduction system of the heart and cause all types of different cardiac presentations.”

Barry Philpot, a Lyme disease patient who didn’t understand or handle his symptoms until they were serious, described his experience: “I just kept deteriorating with really weird heart palpitations and cognitive issues like [being] unable to concentrate, slurred speech, trouble swallowing, light sensitivity, sound sensitivity and just a rapid deterioration to the point where I had to come home from work.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in America (CDC), roughly 30,000 Lyme disease cases are reported by state health departments and the District of Columbia each year. However, they postulate the actual number is nearly 10 times that when other methods, besides state health department reports, are considered.

The CDC reports that 42,743 confirmed and probable cases of Lyme disease were reported to CDC in 2017. This figure represents a 17% increase in just a year. Over 9 years, the number of cases has increased from 324 in 2008 to 454 in 2017 per 100,000 people.

The concentration of Lyme disease seems to be in America’s northeastern states, particularly those around large bodies of water like the great lakes. The highest rate of the disease, however, was in Maine.

Much like the U.S., Lyme disease risk areas are concentrated in eastern provinces, far more so than in B.C. or Alberta. Major cities in the eastern provinces and the rural areas surrounding them are particularly susceptible.

With that spread, the CDC warns that Lyme disease is spreading throughout the country, much like it is spreading throughout Canada.

According to Dr. Kieran Moore, there are two main problems which is contributing to Lyme disease being under-treated before it gets serious: tests which are not completely reliable, and doctors considering all other possibilities before considering Lyme disease.

“We need significant work to educate physicians both in the front lines — emergency medicine and primary care — as well as our specialist colleagues regarding the myriad of signs and symptoms that Lyme disease can present as,” said Moore.

“We know that the current diagnostic tests for Lyme disease are insensitive,” he added. “If someone presents in June, July or August just with undifferentiated fever, chills, muscle aches, headaches, neck stiffness… think Lyme disease.”

Both Dr. Moore and investigative journalist Mary Beth Pfeiffer, who has intensely followed Lyme disease outbreaks after her own community was affected, both believe that climate change is a major contributing factor in the spread of the disease, as the ticks carrying the disease thrive in hot and humid climates.

Moore believes that awareness and education are the first tools at our disposal to combat the spread of Lyme disease, as well as preventative measures such as wearing light-coloured clothing when camping so that ticks are more visible and using tick repellent. Better testing methods are also needed, Moore says, but the push for improvements may also come down to public awareness and a public push.

American News
Canadian News
Related Posts Recommendation
BREAKING: Joe Biden pledges to pick a female Vice President

BREAKING: Joe Biden pledges to pick a female Vice President

This Sunday during the Democratic debate, frontrunner Joe Biden promised that his pick for VP would be a woman.

Bill Gates held an event that predicted the coronavirus pandemic

Bill Gates held an event that predicted the coronavirus pandemic

In October, John Hopkins University and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation held an event examining the “fictional” emergence of a global pandemic.

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

While others urge civility, communist author and Antifa leader Wendy Trevino called for followers to disregard the law and engage in shoplifting.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump played Google and the media like a fiddle, and he did it all for the public good.

All travel suspended from the UK and Ireland to the US

All travel suspended from the UK and Ireland to the US

It was announced that all travel suspended from the UK and Ireland to the US. Americans in the UK will be able to come home, and will be screened specifically.

BREAKING: Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

BREAKING: Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Microsoft announced on Friday that Bill Gates is leaving the company. Gates co-founded Microsoft with Paul Allen in 1975.

Markets up as Trump plans to fill Strategic Petroleum Reserves

Markets up as Trump plans to fill Strategic Petroleum Reserves

"We're gonna fill it up. It's a good time to fill it up," Trump said, announcing that the US will buy low cost oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserves.

BREAKING: Trump announces state of emergency, new protocol for coronavirus testing

BREAKING: Trump announces state of emergency, new protocol for coronavirus testing

Speaking from the Rose Garden this afternoon at The White House, President Trump announced that the United States is now in a state of emergency due to the spread of the coronavirus.

Democrat and CNN contributor found in Miami Beach hotel with meth

Democrat and CNN contributor found in Miami Beach hotel with meth

Andrew Gillum, former gubernatorial candidate of Florida, was involved in a criminal incident involving crystal meth last night, according to documents.

'Don't panic': American woman recovers from coronavirus and speaks out

'Don't panic': American woman recovers from coronavirus and speaks out

A Seattle, Washington woman who recovered from coronavirus is speaking out and letting people know that they should avoid panicking about the illness.

BREAKING: Trump to declare national state of emergency

BREAKING: Trump to declare national state of emergency

Donald Trump is to declare a national state of emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic that is quickly spreading throughout the United States.

Democratic congresswoman more worried about 'racism' than coronavirus

Democratic congresswoman more worried about 'racism' than coronavirus

Representative Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts complained today about the xenophobia and racism that has accompanied the the Covid-19 coronavirus.

BREAKING: NHL suspends 2019-2020 season due to coronavirus

BREAKING: NHL suspends 2019-2020 season due to coronavirus

The NHL followed the lead of other major professional sports on Thursday by announcing that it has suspended regular season play.

Washington governor wishes someone else was in charge as coronavirus ravages state

Washington governor wishes someone else was in charge as coronavirus ravages state

Announcing the events ban in Washington State, Gov. Inslee said “I wish I didn’t have this on my shoulders right now. I wish it was on somebody else’s…”

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson come down with coronavirus

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson come down with coronavirus

The Hollywood couple were traveling in Australia when they started to feel ill.

Most Read American News

1.

BREAKING: Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Microsoft announced on Friday that Bill Gates is leaving the company. Gates co-founded Microsoft with Paul Allen in 1975.

BREAKING: Bill Gates leaves Microsoft
2.

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

While others urge civility, communist author and Antifa leader Wendy Trevino called for followers to disregard the law and engage in shoplifting.

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic
3.

BREAKING: Trump to declare national state of emergency

Donald Trump is to declare a national state of emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic that is quickly spreading throughout the United States.

BREAKING: Trump to declare national state of emergency
4.

'Don't panic': American woman recovers from coronavirus and speaks out

A Seattle, Washington woman who recovered from coronavirus is speaking out and letting people know that they should avoid panicking about the illness.

'Don't panic': American woman recovers from coronavirus and speaks out
5.

Democrat and CNN contributor found in Miami Beach hotel with meth

Andrew Gillum, former gubernatorial candidate of Florida, was involved in a criminal incident involving crystal meth last night, according to documents.

Democrat and CNN contributor found in Miami Beach hotel with meth
6.

WATCH: Joe Biden get in heated debate with autoworker over guns, says he's 'full of sh*t'

Joe Biden got in a bit of a war of words with an automotive worker in Michigan—a state Biden is projected to win—over gun reform, eventually hurling a vulgarity at the man.

WATCH: Joe Biden get in heated debate with autoworker over guns, says he's 'full of sh*t'
7.

BREAKING: President Trump suspends travel from Europe, announces coronavirus aid package

The President addressed the American people Wednesday night from The White House and announced that the US would be banning travel to the US from Europe for the next 30 days, starting next Friday.

BREAKING: President Trump suspends travel from Europe, announces coronavirus aid package
8.

Pornhub facilitates the abuse of underage girls

Pornhub doesn’t properly vet porn posted to its platform, resulting in videos of underage girls being sexually assaulted posted to the site.

Pornhub facilitates the abuse of underage girls