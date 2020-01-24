MacKay to officially announce bid on Saturday, pledges inclusive party

Conservative leadership front runner Peter MacKay is set to launch his campaign this Saturday in Nova Scotia.

MacKay has long roots in Nova Scotia and enjoys formidable support from the Atlantic provinces. His father Elmer MacKay, held his son’s old federal seat of Central Nova.

Before entering politics, Mackay served as a crown attorney for Nova Scotia—becoming deeply disenfranchised with the province’s treatment of victims. This, reportedly, served as the impetus for him entering the political arena.

In a video published on Twitter, Mackay announced that “this Saturday, at 10:00 AM Eastern time, live from Nova Scotia, we’ll be broadcasting via Facebook our leadership launch.”

MacKay went on to add that his leadership bid “was an exciting opportunity that we’re all in together. I want you to know that we’re going to build a party that is going to reflect the face of Canada: that is going to include Canadians from right across the country.”

Join us LIVE from Nova Scotia this Saturday pic.twitter.com/C8CUPuzfvr — Peter MacKay (@PeterMacKay) January 24, 2020

MacKay’s emphasis on inclusivity further marks his push to modernize the Conservative Party—thereby avoiding the tripwire set by Liberal-orintated journalists which haunted Andrew Scheer in the last election. It is MacKay’s white-knuckled ambition that there will be no “stinking albatross” tied round his neck if he becomes CPC leader.

After Poilievre’s surprise announcement yesterday, the Conservative leadership competition has now opened up for the three CPC frontrunners: Marilyn Gladu, Erin O’Toole, and MacKay.

Now that Poilievre has left the competition, Conservative members should expect O’Toole to move his policy to the right in order to capture the alienated electorate who would have otherwise happily voted for the Poilievre.

Alberta Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner is also reportedly considering a run in the leadership race.