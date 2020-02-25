MacKay’s campaign manager forced to apologize over pipeline tweet

Peter MacKay’s campaign manager Alex Nuttall has had to apologize over a tweet that seemed to link an invitation to a shooting range with complaints about the anti-pipeline protests.

In his original tweet, Nuttall said “tonight might be the best church service ever. People keep walking up to me to saying the blockade should go down … and then they announced a day at the range for anyone that wants to go.”

Alex Nuttall’s church appears to be distancing itself from the former Conservative MP’s tweet.



(Nuttall is currently Peter MacKay's campaign manager) pic.twitter.com/55KOVY8mBc — Luke LeBrun (@_llebrun) February 24, 2020

This tweet soon created outrage on social media, with many seeing Nuttall’s message as a suggestion for Canadians to “shoot ingenious people.” Nuttall, however, was quickly clarified his tweet, saying “there are two unrelated thoughts that shouldn’t have been communicated together.”

Holy shit @AlexNuttallMP? WTF? The RANGE? You're really out here just openly encouraging what….Canadians to shoot Indigenous people?



Please report this tweet and…I don't know what else. Can we report this to the authorities? It's kind of blatant? pic.twitter.com/a7v8UXJ4ID — Aylan (AY like Day – LAN like LandBack) Couchie (@AylanX) February 23, 2020

Peter MacKay’s campaign has been plagued with mistakes on social media. A few weeks ago, Mackay had to apologize for a tweet referencing the Prime Minister’s indulgence in yoga, which seemed to make fun of the innocuous activity.

After Nuttall published the apology, he made his Twitter account private.