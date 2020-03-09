Man dies after being shocked and pepper-sprayed by RCMP in Whistler

An investigation is underway concerning the death of a man in British Columbia on Sunday.

The man was pepper sprayed by Mounties who also used a stun gun to shock him according to CBC News.

According to RCMP, the incident took place in Whistler around 11 a.m. PT following reports of a man who was intoxicated and causing trouble at a local restaurant.

The Independent Investigations Office of BC reported that the incident took place in Stonesedge Kitchen located in Whistler Village.

RCMP released a statement noting that the man was pepper sprayed by several officers. They also stunned him and hit the man with their batons “in an effort to gain control of him.”

The report adds that the man “suddenly became still” and officers proceeded to give him CPR.

The man died after arriving at the hospital.

Three officers were treated for minor injuries following the incident.

The IIO is determining “what role, if any, the officers' actions or inaction may have played" in the death.

Witnesses are being asked to come forward.