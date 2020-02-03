Man goes viral after snoozing at Super Bowl

Where is the strangest place you’ve ever taken a nap? Do you think you could sneak in a few minutes at the Super Bowl? We know somebody who can, a video of a man sleeping at Sunday’s Super Bowl is going viral.

Somehow, this man is sleeping through the #SuperBowl.



We’re still only in the first quarter. pic.twitter.com/erK0gfpqvQ — Karisa Maxwell (@KarisaMaxwell) February 3, 2020

Karisa Maxwell, a Sporting News editor is responsible for capturing the footage of a man taking a snooze in his seat during Super Bowl LIV in Miami at the Hard Rock Stadium according to Global News.

“Somehow, this man is sleeping through the Super Bowl,” Maxwell tweeted to her followers. “We’re still only in the first quarter.”

Seen leaning back against the stadium wall, the man is shown asleep in his seat, cross-legged with his mouth open. The man is surrounded by fans all up on their feet screaming and shouting for the game yet the man remained unfazed and unawake.

Maxwell asked her followers on Twitter whether or not she should take it upon herself to wake him up however a friend of the man came to wake him up after seeing the viral video himself.

“He just woke up,” Maxwell tweeted. “Oh no, should I tell him?”

Later, she wrote: “His friend is currently showing him the video. The whole section knows. WHAT DO I DO?!”

Oh no… His friend is currently showing him the video. The whole section knows.



WHAT DO I DO?! — Karisa Maxwell (@KarisaMaxwell) February 3, 2020

Footage of the rather expensive nap got people talking about the price of tickets this year which set a new record this year with an average resale value north of $6,400 USD according to CBS News.

“You gotta be rich to spend $1,500 plus on a Super Bowl ticket just to sleep at the game,” one user tweeted at Maxwell.

“My man just wanted some time away from his kids,” another person said.

Several people applauded the man for his impressive ability to get some shuteye amidst a stadium of roaring fans.

“No sleep mask. No earplugs. No weighted blanket. Pure talent,” wrote user Valerie Marissa Michaels, adding the hashtag #Respect.

The ability to sleep anywhere pic.twitter.com/TlfKtVqfpk — UnRooolie❼ (@unrooolie) February 3, 2020

One can only wonder if the man managed to snooze through the half time show with Shakira and Jennifer Lopez but as one Twitter user wrote, “Napping while watching football is very relatable to me,” one individual tweeted. “When you gotta nap, you gotta nap.”