Man shot multiple times after drive-by in Toronto

A man has been hospitalized after being shot multiple times during a drive-by shooting in the Etobicoke region of Toronto.

Police say the shooting took place on Wednesday night in the area of Haye and Royal York Road.

“We got a call at 12:04 a.m. (Thursday) with information from a hospital that a man walked in with multiple gunshot wounds,” said Const. Jen Sidhu to the Toronto Sun.

“The information from the victim was he was in his vehicle when another vehicle drove by and shot at him.”

The investigation is ongoing, and suspect information has not been released.