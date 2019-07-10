Man swept over Niagara Falls miraculously survives with “minor injuries”

A man was swept over the Niagara Falls Tuesday morning, surviving with only minor injuries, police say.

Ontario police responded to a call of a man in crisis at the Horseshoe Falls when the man then climbed the protective wall, according to Niagara Parks police.

@NiagParksPolice 0400 responded to male in crisis brink of Horseshoe Falls. On arrival male was observed to climb over retaining wall and swept over falls. Male was found sitting on rocks after search of lower river w/non life threatening injuries. Trans. to hosp. further care — Niagara Parks Police (@NiagParksPolice) July 9, 2019

According to CBC, the man was swept over the rim and fell 188 feet into the Lower Niagara River.

Officers located the man shortly after, sitting on rocks near the water. He was taken to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Horseshoe Falls is the largest of the three waterfalls that form Niagara Falls.

Dangerous Falls

An estimated 5,000 people have perished going over Niagara Falls. Local officials estimate 20-40 people commit suicide at the falls annually.

Daredevil attempts also have a 25 percent mortality rate.