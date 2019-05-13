Ontario man traps himself in smoke-filled apartment with young daughter, throws smoke bombs at police

After a long standoff, police are saying that the Owen Sound man who set his apartment ablaze with his daughter and himself barricaded inside are both safe.

Emergency services were called to the apartment around midnight Sunday, after receiving reports of smoke filling the hallways at a 2nd Avenue apartment.

According to investigators, they arrived at the scene to find one man barricaded inside the unit, not cooperating, and armed with weapons.

After police negotiated the safe release of his nine-year-old daughter, the man continually threw smoke bombs at police.

According to a tweet by the Owen Sound police, the local police called in support from Grey Bruce OPP and their emergency response team.

#MEDIARELEASE Police arrest an armed suspect after he set a fire and barricaded himself with a 9 year old girl. Police successfully negotiated the release of the child and the stand-off concluded with his capture. Man held in custody. pic.twitter.com/ibr3GR6Zro — OwenSoundPolice (@OwenSoundPolice) May 12, 2019

The building, along with neighbouring properties, were all evacuated as a precaution.

The man eventually surrendered to police around five a.m. and was brought into custody.

The man will be facing charges including arson, uttering threats. mischief, possession of weapons for a dangerous purpose, etc.

