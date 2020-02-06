American News

Man who threatened San Francisco GOP chairman identified as school social worker

A protestor recorded threatening to harm the San Francisco GOP chairman in a viral video has been identified as a local hip-hop DJ and social worker.
Andy Ngo
3 mins read

A protestor recorded threatening to harm a San Francisco GOP chairman in a viral video has been identified as a local hip-hop DJ and public school social worker.

Stefan Goldstone, who performs as “DJ Sake-1,” accosted John Dennis, 56, last Saturday at the Civic Center in downtown San Francisco during a cleanup event organized by Trump-supporting activist, Scott Pressler. Mr. Dennis is running as the Republican candidate against Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

In a clip posted on Mr. Dennis’ Twitter account, he speaks to the agitated man who confronts him.

“Why are you so angry? I don’t understand. I’m just here chatting with you,” Mr. Dennis asks. “You probably disagree with me, but I disagree with you.”

Mr. Goldstone responds: “No, I actually want you dead … because you’re a piece of s—. You’re racist.”

Mr. Dennis replies, “You don’t know one thing about me. I grew up in a public housing project.”

Mr. Goldstone tells Mr. Dennis to go back to where he came from in an exchange and steps close to his face. “Bro, I’mma catch you when all the cameras aren’t around and I’m gonna f— you up,” he says.

Mr. Dennis says he has not yet reported the incident to police. Other video recorded at the scene shows Mr. Goldstone cursing at and flipping off different people.

“Mr. Goldstone has anger management issues and is clearly capable of violence,” Mr. Dennis says in a statement to The Post Millennial. “While he’s roaming the streets I have to be aware of my surroundings in case I have to defend myself. I’m even more concerned about the safety of my family.”

Mr. Goldstone was previously profiled on a local San Francisco blog about his music and housing activism. In 2016, he spoke about how he was allegedly mistreated by his landlord, who he said issued him eviction notices for nuisance. “[I admit] my apartment could definitely use a cleaning, but in order to meet the nuisance statute says that it has to be some sort of like some kind of danger or annoyance to the neighbour or people around,” he said at the time.

Stefan Goldstone (right), aka “DJ Sake-1,” was featured in a Fuse documentary in 2016.

Mr. Goldstone performs frequently in the Bay Area as a DJ and has reportedly been the opening act for hip-hop stars Mos Def and Kanye West. He currently works as a social worker for the San Francisco Unified School District. On social media, he expresses support for left-wing revolutions.

The clean-up organized last weekend by conservative figures attracted protest and criticism from far-left activists and politicians. They claimed the event was racist and stigmatizing to homeless people. Several dozen protestors, some masked, showed up to confront the volunteers.

One of the most vocal critics of the event is Matt Haney, who serves on the city and county’s Board of Supervisors.

“There is a shameful stupid ignorant dehumanizing right wing political stunt in Civic Center today,” Mr. Haney tweeted. “Hateful Trump groups saying they are going to ‘clean up’ San Francisco. Be on high alert, vigilant and look out for each other.”

Mr. Haney represents District 6, which includes some of San Francisco’s neighbourhoods with the highest crime and homelessness rates. He later deleted his tweet after it emerged that one of the clean-up volunteers had been robbed and assaulted by masked protestors. The victim, Ryan, who does not want his surname published, reported the incident to police.

Stefan Goldstone has been reached for comment.

