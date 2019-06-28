Manitoban brings back measles from Philippines—people in Vancouver and Winnipeg may be at risk

A Winnipeg man has brought back the measles from his recent trip to the Philippines. Hundreds of people in both Vancouver and Winnipeg are at risk.

Global reports that “Manitoba’s chief provincial public health officer confirmed Friday that the travel-related case of measles is in Winnipeg.”

The man is currently in the hospital and is said to be recovering. People who were on the same plane with this individual or in the same airport as him may be at low risk.

According to Global, this includes the following flights and locations:

Philippines Airlines flight PR 116 from Manila to Vancouver on June 24;

Vancouver International Airport customs area and baggage area from 5:15 p.m. (Pacific time) to 7 p.m. (Pacific time) on June 24;

WestJet flight WJ 458 from Vancouver to Winnipeg on June 24;

Winnipeg Richardson International Airport arrivals and baggage claim on June 25 from midnight until 2 a.m.;

Assiniboine Clinic on Tuesday, June 25 between 2 and 6 p.m.; and

Health Sciences Centre Winnipeg adult emergency department waiting room on Tuesday, June 25 from about 4:45 p.m. to 11:59 p.m

The province of Manitoba released a statement that said: “Pregnant women, people who have severely compromised immune systems and infants under 12 months of age are at higher risk of complications … Treatment to prevent measles may be recommended for these individuals if given within six days of exposure.”