Marijuana edibles may be available before Christmas 2019

CTV News has learned from multiple sources that “marijuana edibles, extracts and topicals will be legal for sale in Canada around mid-December.”

According to CTV, new regulations will be rolled out on October 17th.

The new regulations are expected to include rules regarding child proof packaging and generic labelling. According to one CTV source, “the intent is to displace the illegal market.”

It’s expected that Bill Blair will reveal the more detailed plans later today in a press conference.