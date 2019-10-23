Massive house explosion in Manitoba leaves one dead and another critically injured

Late Tuesday evening, a massive house explosion in Brandon, Manitoba left one 63-year-old woman dead and a 63-year-old man critically injured. Police say that he needed to be airlifted to a Winnipeg hospital.

According to police, the explosion occurred at roughly 7:50 p.m. in the 200 block of Queen’s Avenue East.

BPS and BFES are dealing with an emergency situation in the 200 block of Queens Ave East. Please stay away from the area. This includes 1st St and Queens Ave. #bdnmb — Brandon Police (@BrandonPolice) October 23, 2019

Following the explosion, police could distinctly smell gas and the investigation now included the Office of the Fire Commissioner as well as police.

Authorities said a strong smell of gas was present following the explosion, but the cause of the blast is under investigation by police and the Office of the Fire Commissioner.

Surrounding homes also had to be evacuated, but residents were allowed to return overnight. The street needed to be blocked off while police investigate, and students were redirected to the nearby school.

Queens Ave East in the 200 block remains closed this morning to both vehicle and pedestrian traffic as we continue an investigation in the area. Students attending Green Acres School should plan to take an alternate route. @BrandonMBSD #bdnmb — Brandon Police (@BrandonPolice) October 23, 2019

The explosion is still being investigated by the police.