Massive house explosion in Manitoba leaves one dead and another critically injured

Late Tuesday evening, a massive house explosion in Brandon, Manitoba left one 63-year-old woman dead and a 63-year-old man critically injured. Police say that he needed to be airlifted to a Winnipeg hospital.
According to police, the explosion occurred at roughly 7:50 p.m. in the 200 block of Queen’s Avenue East.
Authorities said a strong smell of gas was present following the explosion, but the cause of the blast is under investigation by police and the Office of the Fire Commissioner.
Surrounding homes also had to be evacuated, but residents were allowed to return overnight. The street needed to be blocked off while police investigate, and students were redirected to the nearby school.
The explosion is still being investigated by the police.