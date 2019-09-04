Maxime Bernier softens stance on climate activist Greta Thunberg

People’s Party Leader Maxime Bernier has slightly changed his tone on polarizing climate figurehead Greta Thunberg, recently traversed the Atlantic Ocean on a boat in order to reduce emissions on her travel to New York City.

Greta, who’s only 16, suffers from Aspergers, OCD, and selective mutism. Recently, Maxime Bernier went on a Twitter tirade that involved calling the young activist a “climate alarmist” who is “mentally unstable.”

4/ @GretaThunberg is clearly mentally unstable. Not only autistic, but obsessive-compulsive, eating disorder, depression and lethargy, and she lives in a constant state of fear.



She wants us to feel the same: “I want you to panic. I want you to feel the fear I fear every day.” — Maxime Bernier (@MaximeBernier) September 2, 2019

Only two days later, though, it seems as though Maxime is ready to change his tone on the topic. Noting the massive amount of backlash the initial thread received, Bernier stated that he was “absolutely not trying to denigrate her or whoever deals” with conditions that Thunberg deals will.

Perhaps the largest shift in tone, though, was in the second tweet of the five-tweet-long thread. Maxime calls Greta a “brave young woman” who has been able to “overcome her problems and deserves our admiration for that.”

It seems as though the real beef for Mad Max was the language that Thunberg used, and the use of children to “prevent any criticism of the message.”

The alarmist tone that Thunberg uses, Bernier argues, is the real scandal.

“Greta’s call to ‘panic’ and to radically transform society without further debate, because we have no time to avoid a catastrophe, is particularly dangerous, especially for young people here and everywhere that she influences.”

2/ On the contrary, she is a brave young woman who has been able to overcome her problems and deserves our admiration for that.



I wanted to show that the choice of influential groups and the media to make her a spokesperson for climate alarmism is not innocent. — Maxime Bernier (@MaximeBernier) September 4, 2019

4 / Greta's call to “panic” and to radically transform society without further debate, because we have no time to avoid a catastrophe, is particularly dangerous, especially for young people here and everywhere that she influences. — Maxime Bernier (@MaximeBernier) September 4, 2019

5 / I will continue to criticize and oppose this alarmist vision and the disastrous policies that come with it, whether they come from Greta, Trudeau, McKenna, May, or whoever. And to offer a realistic vision based on confidence in the future. — Maxime Bernier (@MaximeBernier) September 4, 2019

Maxime is not known for his softspokenness, so the tweets should not come as much of a surprise, especially to his base. End-of-August polls show the People’s Party headed into the October federal elections with 1.6 to 4.3 of the vote.