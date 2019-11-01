MAYHEM: Eight injured in Toronto shootings and stabbings on Halloween

Canadian News

Toronto has gone through a rough 48 hours, with multiple stabbings and shootings being reported throughout the city.

October 30, Devil’s Night

Toronto police announced in a news release this morning that on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 at 10:04 p.m., an investigation was started into a stolen firearm at Sherway Gardens shopping mall.

The firearm was stolen between 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. from a black satchel with a blue stripe.

The model of the stolen gun is a Smith & Wesson 9mm model 5946 pistol, with a silhouette of a horse and rider engraved in it, along with the letters GRC and RCMP engraved on the side of the firearm. Three magazines and a police radio were also stolen.

An example of the stolen gun

Police ask that if anyone locates the satchel, not to remove the firearm and to instead call 9-1-1.

October 31, Halloween

It was a particularly violent Halloween for residents across the Greater Toronto Area, as intense winds caused branches and trees to dislodge, damaging power lines and causing widespread blackouts.

A triple stabbing and multiple shootings plagued the child-friendly holiday. According to Toronto Police, the incidents started at around 11:40 p.m. Thursday, when they received a call to a “rowdy party” at a frat house with at least 200 attendees in a home near Spadina subway.

The corner of Madison and Lowther avenues in midtown Toronto where the stabbings occurred. (Image: Google Satellite)

Police said a fight broke out when a man and a woman were denied entry to the house party. That’s when the man stabbed three people, with two others being injured.

Police initially said that there had been six people stabbed, but went on to revise their information the following morning.

Police confirmed that one of the victims was found “without vital signs” when officers arrived.

All five of those injured remain in stable condition.

Shortly after the call, a sixth victim walked into a Toronto hospital and collapsed with critical stab wounds. Const. David Hopkinson told Global News that hospital staff were working to treat the victim, though it is currently unknown whether those injuries are related to the house party.

A man and a woman were taken into custody in connection to the stabbings.

Shootings in Brampton

An hour after the stabbing incident, a male was fatally shot at the Ridgeview Public School in Brampton, being announced dead at the scene by police. Police say the victim was in his late teens or early 20s.

(Photo: Peel Schools)

The Peel District School Board announced that the school would be closed for the day, advising families who utilize the childcare program operated out of the school to find alternative means for their children, as it too will be shut down.

Shooting in Don Mills

A couple hours after this incident, at around 1:30 am, a male was shot in the Don Mills Road and Gateway Avenue area.

Police say the man was sitting in his vehicle with another male when an SUV pulled up next to the two, opening fire from the SUV.

Police said the victim suffered “serious but non-life threatening injuries.” Police did not provide his age.

Response from Mayor Tory

When asked by reporters about the night of violence in his city, Mayor Tory said the bloodshed was “incredibly disconcerting.”

“I am disturbed by the fact that people seem to be prepared to engage in random acts of violence in the city, whether it’s using a knife or gun or otherwise. We just have to put a stop to that,” he said.

“The police, I think, are doing what they can.”

