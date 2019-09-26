McDonald’s introduces plant-based burger to Ontario, but it won’t be vegan

Beyond Meat has a new client, and its name is McDonald’s.

The popular fake-meat patties will go through a three-month test run, featuring a new patty that will be crafted exclusively for McDonald’s at 28 different McDonald’s chains across Ontario, according to Bloomberg.

The specialty plant-based burgers will be assessed to “learn more about real-world implications of serving the P.L.T,” an acronym for Plant, Lettuce, and Tomato.

“During this test, we’re excited to hear what customers love about the P.L.T. to help our global markets better understand what’s best for their customers,” said Ann Wahlgren, McDonald’s vice president of global menu strategy, said in a statement.

Ontario may be Beyond Meat’s key Canadian market, as Tim Horton’s recently announced that they will be pulling back on Beyond Meat products except for in the provinces of Ontario and British Columbia.

It has been pointed out by many upset vegans on Twitter, though, that the Beyond Meat burgers will be “cooked on the same grill as other burgers, meat-based products, and eggs.”

Not just that, but the burger will be served with cheese unless requested without, making the burger again, not 100 percent vegan.