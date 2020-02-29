Culture

Meet Arielle Scarcella: The lesbian woman who left the INSANE progressive left

Arielle Scarcella, a lesbian YouTuber with over 600,000 subscribers, made waves in a recent video titled “I’m A Lesbian Woman & I’m Leaving The INSANE “Progressive” Left. It’s a video that has empowered those in the LGBT community who do not identify with or relate to some of the extreme positions that are commonplace within the community in 2020. Check out her video below, and then keep scrolling for an interview I did with Scarcella on her new “coming” out experience.

BW: You recently came out as “leaving the insane progressive left.” I definitely relate as a trans woman who’s been speaking out about this stuff for a while. What has the reaction from the public been so far?

AS: Honestly, I wasn’t surprised to see the amount of support coming from the center and right. I’ve seen people supporting you, Rose, and other more right-leaning people and knew they’d offer me the same acceptance. I’ve gotten a few “Good, take her” type comments from the “woke” left, but not many.

BW: Have you lost any career opportunities as a result of your second “coming out”? Are you concerned about future opportunities?

AS: I was recently dropped from my network, Gayborhood, for supposed “hate speech.” I’m a bit concerned for my future, but my morals are important to me.

BW: Many LGBT people are starting to feel disconnected from the community as things get more extreme- drag queen story hour, prepubescent children transitioning, and trans women in women’s sports come to mind. However, most of the community still sees these things as normal. How do we convince them to dial things back?

AS: The only reason people are ok with these things in the first place, is because we’ve taught them to be. Everyone wants to be as “woke” as possible. As a community, we walked the line for years and now have raced past it. We are screaming at anyone who watches from the sidelines, or is walking backwards. When we have trans women who haven’t even gone on HRT competing in high school against bio women, and male sex offenders at drag queen storytime and in women’s prisons, we need to backtrack.

BW: According to GLAAD, LGBT acceptance has declined recently for the first time in a decade. While many blame the rise of Trump for this, what’s your take?

AS: Blaming Trump for everything is the new “Thanks, Obama.” When we have people like Jessica Yaniv abusing laws written to protect people, we have to find new ways to navigate. If I, one of the most LGBT friendly YouTube creators, is finding fault, abuse and manipulation in our space, I can’t even imagine what outsiders see.

BW: Many of the older LGBT activists who justifiably fought for the rights we enjoy today seem unimpressed with today’s activists. What would you say are the key differences between the two groups?

AS: A recent tweet summed this up perfectly “When did being transgender stop being about changing ourselves to be comfortable in society and become about changing society to make us comfortable?”

The new movement is about control, not about freedom to expression. Self-ID isn’t accurate. If it were, then you could identify as anything to your own self and no one would find fault with it. The truth is, Self ID is expecting everyone else to live according to how you ID and if you don’t fall in line, you’re called a bigot.

BW: Some feel that the radical end of trans activism negatively impacts women. Would you agree? Why or why not?

AS: I couldn’t agree more. The “trans women are women” sentiment comes from a good place, but it doesn’t fully make sense. When male sex offenders are abusing the laws of self ID to get out of men’s prisons, and the Jessica Yanivs are suing women to get their balls waxed. When some trans women scream at lesbians for not wanting to have sex with them … and are backed by the “woke.”

When we have people presenting as MEN and speaking for lesbians. When females can’t even have meetings about these new laws and how it will affect them, without being harassed by the trans mob. This is where I personally draw the line.

BW: This interview is taking place on a conservative website. What is your message to conservatives who may not understand LGBT people or the current state of the LGBT community?

AS: Please continue to listen to LGBT people who are rational and logical and know that we are the majority. We represent those who are afraid to speak out. The loud activists are the minority.

