Meghan Markle says she wouldn’t move back to the U.S. until Trump is no longer president

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly made it clear that that they have intention to move to Los Angeles, but not until President Donald Trump is no longer in office, the Daily Mail reports.

The couple, which announced that they had the intention to move to North America, had previously criticized Trump, calling him “divisive and misogynistic” in 2016. Markle was also one of many celebs who had threatened to move to Canada if Trump was victorious over Clinton during the 2016 campaign.

Markle missed out on the president’s last visit to the UK, having been on maternity leave. When Trump was asked by a Sun reporter whether he had known about Markle’s past comments, Trump made it clear that he was unaware of her criticism.

“I didn’t know that, no. I didn’t know that. No, I hope she’s OK. I did not know that, no,” Trump replied. “A lot of people moving here, so what can I say? No, I didn’t know that she was nasty.”

According to the Daily Mail report, the royal couple carefully chose their words when they said they wanted to live in North America, stating that it “doesn’t pin them down to one place.”

Markle, who grew up and still has family in Los Angeles, announced on Instagram that the two would be stepping back from royal duties on Wednesday.

Harry is currently sixth in line to the throne.