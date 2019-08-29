Mexican woman survives “extreme yoga” accident after fall breaks 110 bones in her body

On Sunday, 23-year-old Alexa Terrazas, an Instagramer and health and nutrition student in Mexico, survived a major fall that has left her potentially crippled for 3 years.

A twitter post from Javo Rayoda, taken only moments before her fall, shows Terrazas attempting to balance hands-free on her waist on a sixth-story balcony railing, something which thrill-seekers call “extreme yoga”.

LLEVA AL EXTREMO

PRÁCTICA DEL YOGA

Al practicar un tipo de yoga al extremo, una joven de San Pedro cayó desde el balcón de su depa a 25 metros de altura.

Alexa Terrazas tiene 110 huesos rotos. Le tienen que reconstruir tobillos, rodillas, cara etc. y no caminará en 3 años. pic.twitter.com/0ftoHPcMCa — JavoRayado (@javierehdz) August 27, 2019

The fall from her balcony sent her spiraling towards the driveway of her building in Nuevo Leon, reports The Independent.

“The health and nutrition student at Tecnológico de Monterrey was treated by paramedics with the Red Cross and Nuevo León Civil Protection, then brought to the hospital, where she underwent 11 hours of surgery,” reports the NY Post. She was considered to be in critical condition as of Monday, having suffered fractures to both legs and arms, hips and head.

Locals have since reported that medical professionals believe it will take at least three years to reconstruct Terrazas legs so that she may one day walk again. She also received severe injuries to her face and the rest of her body.

The 25-metre fall resulted in 110 broken bones, reports Global News. To put this in perspective, an adult human body is composed of 206 bones, meaning Terrazas broke over half the bones in her body.

Her family had originally been asking for donations of blood for Terazzas’ surgery, but have since stated on social media that this is no longer necessary.