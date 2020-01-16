Missing Manitoban with alleged neo-Nazi ties, arrested by FBI

An Canadian army reservist who went missing was arrested in the United States. The Manitoba man allegedly has connections to a neo-Nazi group.

Patrik Mathews arrest was confirmed by the FBI. The 27 year old was arrested in Delaware and has been charged with possession of a gun and ammunition along with “being an alien” an FBI statement reported.

Global News reported that his associates, 33-year-old William Garfield Bilbrough IV and 19-year-old Brian Mark Lemley Jr. received charges of “transporting and harbouring aliens” as well as conspiracy to do so.

Firearms charges were also laid on Lemly who used to be a cavalry scout for the U.S. Army.

According to an affidavit, Mathews crossed the U.S. border on August 19, 2019 and the other two men came to pick him up on August 30.

The group that the men are allegedly a part of is called The Base. According to the FBI The Base is a “racially motivated violent extremist group.”

A Statement released by the FBI said, “According to the criminal complaint, within The Base’s encrypted chat rooms, members have discussed, among other things, recruitment, creating a white ethno-state, committing acts of violence against minority communities (including African-Americans and Jewish-Americans), the organization’s military-style training camps, and ways to make improvised explosive devices.”

The Winnipeg Free Press had been investigating Mathews and released information that he may be involved with The Base. He went missing shortly after the information was released.

According to Global News, Mathews was previously a part of the 38 Brigade Group in Winnipeg and reached the rank of master corporal. He was a combat engineer.

The RCMP let the public know that they have been informed of Mathews arrest.

An RCMP spokesperson said, “We work closely with our international partners and maintain strong relationships with law enforcement agencies around the world.”

“The RCMP does not comment on investigations being conducted by other countries and therefore we have no further comment.”

The men are scheduled to be in court this Thursday in Greenbelt, Md.

