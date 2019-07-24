Missing man’s corpse found behind cooler at a No Frills after 10 years

A No Frills Supermarket in Bluffs, Iowa found a tragic surprise behind one of their coolers.

Larry Ely Murillo-Moncada, 25, a former employee who had gone missing in 2009, was found dead, having been missing for nearly 10 years.

The DNA was confirmed to be his, and his clothing matched the description given of his outfit when he had gone missing, said Council Bluffs Police Capt. Todd Weddum to CNN.

Investigators believe that Murillo-Moncada had gone to the supermarket and climbed on top of the coolers, a location that employees would sometimes go to take an unofficial break, according to Weddum.

He’s believed to have slipped and fallen into the gap between the back of the cooler and back wall, where he became trapped. Any calls for help may have been drowned out by the coolers’ compressors, according to Weddum.

An autopsy found no signs of trauma, and the case has been deemed an accidental death.