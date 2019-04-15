Security video of an attempted murder has been released by Mississauga police following a crossbow attack.

Mississauga woman shot by crossbow by suspect posing as delivery man



The 44-year-old woman was attacked by a man posing as a delivery person, who then shot the woman with the concealed crossbow.



The incident took place on Nov. 7, 2018, on Bayberry Drive near Highway 401 and Winston Churchill Boulevard in Mississauga.



“This was not a random act,” she said. “Comments that were made to the victim by the suspect indicate that the victim was targeted and the suspect may have carried out the attack at the request of another individual. It is clear that this attack was meant to end the victim’s life.”



Police are saying that the victim answered the front door around 8 p.m. The two briefly chatted before pulling the trigger and fleeing the scene.



The powerful crossbow is typically used to hunt large game, and the woman sustained life-threatening injuries.



The victim then closed the door and alerted the authorities. According to Det. Sgt. Jim Kettles, the woman spent several months in the hospital and will be “in the recovery phase for the rest of her life.”



“Her life will never be the same.”



According to CityNews, Police have established potential motives, and are currently trying to pinpoint how many people may have been involved in orchestrating the attack.



In the meantime, police are appealing to the public for help identifying the suspect, adding that aside from wearing a baseball cap, he did not conceal his face.