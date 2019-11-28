Montreal ‘bridge to nowhere’ costs city $800,000

A public art display in Montreal’s downtown core has drawn the ire of residents who believe the city’s spending is irresponsible.

According to Director Quebec of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation Renaud Brossard, that $800,000 figure “is as much as the property taxes of 192 Montreal families.”

Passerelles vers nulle part – Montréal a dépensé 800K$ pour construire deux passerelles enjambant une entrée de stationnement au Carré Dorchester. C'est autant que les taxes foncières de 192 familles montréalaises.

The bridge, which is used commonly in the summer months to sit on as it’s placed in a city square, has gotten harsh criticism from those in the Western provinces, as many feel it’s a wasteful way to spend $800,000.

Struggling Albertans and Saskatchewanites have their hard earned money redistributed to the Quebec government, who is blocking our energy to eastern Canada.



This, though, isn’t confined to Montreal. Edmonton, Alberta recently coughed up a hefty $1 million towards a public art display.