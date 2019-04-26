Montreal declares state of emergency due to floods

Montreal has declared a state of emergency due to vast flooding, especially in the city’s West Island neighbourhoods, including Pierrefonds-Roxboro, Ile-Bizard and the Ahuntsic-Cartierville.

The city is due for another weekend’s worth of rainy days, the city is preparing for water levels to continue to rise.

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante made the announcement on Friday evening at a press conference.

This article will be updated as the flooding continues.