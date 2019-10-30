Montreal Mayor postpones Halloween due to rain and wind, upsetting many

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante has invited her city’s residents to participate in trick or treating a full day after Halloween, on Friday, Nov. 1.

Plante, who has served as mayor of Quebec’s largest city since 2017, made the announcement via a Twitter “Weather advisory”.

Avis météo: j’invite les petits et grands Montréalais.e.s à passer l’#Halloween vendredi en raison de la pluie et des vents violents annoncés demain. Nos services seront au rendez-vous, et faites preuve de prudence comme à l’habitude. Bonne cueillette de bonbons! #polmtl pic.twitter.com/B0CKoP7mu0 — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) October 30, 2019

“Weather advisory: I invite Montrealers to participate in Halloween on Friday, due to the announced rain and violent winds tomorrow,” stated Plante. “Happy picking candies!”

Plante is right about heavy rain. Parts of Quebec are expected to recieve as much as 70 mm of percipitation, meaning that any potential trick-or-treaters would have to make sure they wear their rain coats, or switch their costumes to something involving a yellow poncho.

What Plante is wrong about, though, is the violent winds. According to Weather.com, Thursday’s winds are projected to hit a measley 6 km/h. Luckily, the Weather Network decided to correct Plante in a reply, stating that the strong winds are actually forecast for Friday, the proposed new day for Montreal’s Halloween!

Rectification : les vents violents sont prévus pour vendredi. Tous les détails ici ➡ https://t.co/Gb8uPdwfOv — MétéoMédia (@meteomedia) October 30, 2019

And wow, are they ever. Weather.com predicts that winds will hit a peak of 43 km/h during the day, then most likely slowing down to 21 km/h by 6 p.m.

But 24 hours to postpone Halloween just isn’t enough! Most of the replies to Plante’s tweets were mostly from upset parents, who now felt obliged to take their kids out a day later than expected, all because of some rain.

Hey #Toronto, the next time someone razzes you about the time Mel Lastman called in the army because it snowed, you can now say, " hey remember the time they cancelled Halloween in #Montreal because it rained" — Chris Murphy TWN (@MurphTWN) October 31, 2019

But what this really means is that the most ambitious kids on the block will now be able to go out for two Halloweens. Hear that kids? Dress up twice, and collect as much candy as you can over a two day period!

Other cities in Quebec and Ontario were also debating delaying Halloween a day as well.