Monty Python founder Terry Jones dies at 77

Terry Jones has died at the age of 77. According to his agents, the Monty Python star had been suffering from dementia for a few years before his passing.

His family released a statement saying, “We have all lost a kind, funny, warm, creative and truly loving man.”

Farewell, Terry Jones. The great foot has come down to stamp on you. My god what pleasure you gave, what untrammelled joy and delight. What a wonderful talent, heart and mind — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) January 22, 2020

BBC News reported many commenting on the legendary comedians acting career and his impact on their lives.

Fellow actor Sir Michael Palin said Jones was “one of the funniest writer-performers of his generation.”

The Monty Python star Terry Jones has died at the age of 77. Here he is talking about 'Life Of Brian' in 1979. For more Monty Python archive clips, you can visit – https://t.co/RvURbsc5VE pic.twitter.com/97rZaXgyWF — BBC Archive (@BBCArchive) January 22, 2020

John Cleese commented, “It feels strange that a man of so many talents and such endless enthusiasm, should have faded so gently away…”

“Of his many achievements, for me the greatest gift he gave us all was his direction of Life of Brian. Perfection.”

Jones lost his life on Monday after living with the rare form of dementia called FTD for four years

BBC News reported Eddie Izzard saying, “It’s a tragedy – the good go too early. Monty Python changed the face of world comedy. It will live forever. It’s a terrible loss.”

The legendary Terry Jones, writer/director/actor and co-founder of Monty Python, has passed away at the age of 77. #RIP 💙 https://t.co/gQjYS4JrWt pic.twitter.com/OCP4oxLn5h — IMDb (@IMDb) January 22, 2020

Jones was born on Feb 1, 1942, in Colwyn Bay. He eventually went on to study at Oxford University where he met Palin.

In 1969, Monty Python’s Flying Circus aired on BBC making catapulting Jones and his castmates into stardom.

In a statement from the Jones family they noted, “Over the past few days his wife, children, extended family and many close friends have been constantly with Terry as he gently slipped away at his home in north London.”

Terry Jones was a legendary talent and will be missed by many.