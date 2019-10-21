More than half of Canadians dislike Trudeau: Gallup poll

According to the latest results of the Gallup poll, 52 percent of Canadians hold Justin Trudeau in a negative light.

In 2016, 72 percent of Canadians approved of the way Justin Trudeau was handling his job as Prime Minister.

Every year since then, there has been a steady decline. Now the number rests at 46 percent.

Trudeau’s administration has faced numerous scandals, most notably the Admiral Norman scandal, the SNC-Lavalin scandal, and the blackface scandal to name a few.

Trudeau’s handling of the environment has also alienated many. On one hand, his carbon tax has been detested by Conservatives; one the other, his purchasing of a pipeline is derided by the NDP.

The approval for Trudeau’s handling of the climate question is lower than that of Harper. Harper ended his term with a 53 percent approval on the climate; Trudeau is at 50 percent.

Canadians are also divided on their living standards. 53 percent believe their lives are improving, while 27 percent believe it is not. These numbers are the most contrasting since polls were taken in 2010.