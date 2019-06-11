Mother dog and nine pups found abandoned in sealed box in B.C. landfill

A mother dog and her litter of newborn puppies were found in a Puntzi Lake landfill last week, and the British Columbia SPCA is trying to find the person who did it.

According to the SPCA, the dog, who has been given the name Casey, was found on June 5 by a Good Samaritan. They stayed at a veterinary clinic overnight, before being transferred to the SPCA’s Quesnel and District office.

Casey is believed to be a border collie-husky mix, and is believed to be about a year old.

She’s the proud mother of five male and four female puppies, who are believed to be about a week old.

“There is no excuse for simply walking away from a pet and leaving them to die,” SPCA spokesperson Lorie Chortyk said in a media release.

“Abandoning animals is against the law and individuals can be prosecuted for their crime.”

The pups will be available for adoption once they reach seven weeks of age, which is considered the appropriate age for puppies to leave their mothers.

Anyone with information about the origin of the dogs is asked to contact the B.C. SPCA hotline at 1-855-662-7722.

