Nation-wide recall on baby product “Gripe Water” due to bacteria concerns

Nine different brands of Gripe Water, a baby product used to treat upset stomachs, have been recalled across Canada due to microbial contamination.

According to a safety alert from the Health Canada, “Health Canada is advising Canadians that RW Consumer Products Ltd. is recalling all lots of the product “Gripe Water – Alcohol And Preservative Free”, sold under various brand names, because company testing showed microbial contamination. These products have been sold at retailers across Canada.”

The nine brands which sold Gripe Water and have been recalled include: Atoma, Baby’s Choice, Be Better, Equate, Life Brand, Personnelle, Pharmasave, Teddy’s Choice, Western Family.

According to Health Canada, the products are marketed as a “gentle antacid for quick relief of baby’s minor stomach upsets such as colic, cramps, gas, sour stomach, and hiccups especially during teething.”

Health Canada says that if a baby ingests the contaminated product, the child may suffer serious health problems, including increased risk of infection, vomiting, watery diarrhea, fever, and abdominal pain.

Health Canada is currently monitoring the situation to uncover the scope of the contamination.

They say that anyone who has given their child Gripe Water sold by any of the above brands should “Stop giving this product to your baby; consult with your health care professional if your baby has used this product and you have concerns about their health; and return any unused product to the place of purchase.”