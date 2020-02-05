NBC News analyst accuses Trump team of racism, calls Dr. Ben Carson a ‘thing’

Former Senator and current NBC News analyst, Claire McCaskill, has commented on a tweet posted by Team Trump noting the lack of diversity in the photo. She said, “One of these things is not like the others. Hint: They made him squat in the middle so he was visible.” McCaskill was referring to Ben Carson in the middle of the photo.

One of these things is not like the others. Hint: they made him squat in the aisle so he was visible. pic.twitter.com/aFxrRRjbPi — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) February 4, 2020

The Team Trump picture was captioned “Our AMAZING Iowa Caucus team is heading back home!” The picture was taken on a plane showing the team sporting MAGA hats and Ben Carson can be seen sitting on an armrest in the middle of the photo.

Donald Trump Jr. responded to McCaskill saying, “Dr. Ben Carson did not have a seat in this pic because he was sitting in First Class with my family.” He added, “Dr. Carson is not a ‘thing,’ he is a world renowned, life-saving neurosurgeon.”

Hi Claire,



Two problems with your tweet:



1. Dr. Ben Carson did not have a seat in this pic because he was sitting in First Class with my family



2. Dr. Carson is not a "thing," he is a world renowned, life-saving neurosurgeon



Anyway, how's unemployment? https://t.co/icZKsu9YFn — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 4, 2020

McCaskill’s tweet received a lot of similar backlash with many accusing her of being racist. She later tweeted “Ummm. Pretty sure pointing out a lack of diversity is not racist. Sorry Trump world.”