NDP Edmonton Southwest candidate apologizes for controversial comment on race

United Conservative candidate Kaycee Madu issued a full statement after racial implications were made by his NDP opponent. The poster used by New Democrat candidate included the line “vote as if your skin is not white.”



The sentence has drawn heavy criticism from voters, stating that it implies that all the UCP’s support-base is entirely white. This statement is particularly confusing in this context, with Madu being of an African-Canadian background.



“As an African-Canadian, I am deeply offended by Mr.Archer’s derogatory comment about skin colour – which is designed solely to divide and offend,” said Manu in his statement. “After four years of disastrous NDP policies, Albertans are voting in this election based on ideas for a better future, not skin colour.”



Smear tactics of this nature are generally not used by those who feel confident headed into an election, and this appears to be the case for the NDP. Recent polls have projected that the UCP is headed towards a landslide victory over the sitting New Democrats, with numbers pointing towards a majority win.



Madu also went after Archer’s use of the Alberta wildfires to garner votes. “I also condemn Mr.Archer for invoking some of the worst natural disasters in Alberta history in his cheap attempt to divide residents and win votes. Conservatives care deeply about the people and communities of this province, and the implications made here are obscene.”



What other implications are being made by this photo? In the eyes of the NDP, the UCP:

• Does not care about transgender people

• Does not care about those battling cancer

• Does not care about people who have had floods damage their property

• Does not care about families who live paycheck-to-paycheck

• Does not care about educational standards

• Does not care about those unable to provide childcare



John Archer, 48, is running in Edmonton-South West and says he’s “seen up close the work that Rachel Notley has done to help everyday Albertans,” going on to say that he wants to do everything he can “to make sure that work continues and this province keeps moving forward.”



Archer has since deleted the post in question, tweeting that it was “not in line with the message” that he wants to share during the campaign. “It was a mistake and I apologize.”



https://twitter.com/Archer4EdmSW/status/1116111119980978177?s=19

While Archer aims to follow by Notley’s example, Madu is running on change.



“I am running because I love Alberta, and it breaks my heart to see what the NDP has done to it,” said Madu to the Edmonton Journal. “Alberta is meant to be a place of economic hope and opportunity, not economic peril.”



Elections are fast approaching. April 16th will either see big changes for Alberta, or more of the same from the NDP.



