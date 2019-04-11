Canadian News

NDP Edmonton Southwest candidate apologizes for controversial comment on race

United Conservative candidate Kaycee Madu issued a full statement after racial implications were made by his NDP opponent. The poster used by New Democrat candidate included the line “vote as if your skin is not white.”
United Conservative candidate Kaycee Madu issued a full statement after racial implications were made by his NDP opponent. The poster used by New Democrat candidate included the line “vote as if your skin is not white.”
Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Montreal, QC
2 mins read

United Conservative candidate Kaycee Madu issued a full statement after racial implications were made by his NDP opponent. The poster used by New Democrat candidate included the line “vote as if your skin is not white.”

The sentence has drawn heavy criticism from voters, stating that it implies that all the UCP’s support-base is entirely white. This statement is particularly confusing in this context, with Madu being of an African-Canadian background.

“As an African-Canadian, I am deeply offended by Mr.Archer’s derogatory comment about skin colour – which is designed solely to divide and offend,” said Manu in his statement. “After four years of disastrous NDP policies, Albertans are voting in this election based on ideas for a better future, not skin colour.”

Smear tactics of this nature are generally not used by those who feel confident headed into an election, and this appears to be the case for the NDP. Recent polls have projected that the UCP is headed towards a landslide victory over the sitting New Democrats, with numbers pointing towards a majority win.

Madu also went after Archer’s use of the Alberta wildfires to garner votes. “I also condemn Mr.Archer for invoking some of the worst natural disasters in Alberta history in his cheap attempt to divide residents and win votes. Conservatives care deeply about the people and communities of this province, and the implications made here are obscene.”

What other implications are being made by this photo? In the eyes of the NDP, the UCP:

• Does not care about transgender people
• Does not care about those battling cancer
• Does not care about people who have had floods damage their property
• Does not care about families who live paycheck-to-paycheck
• Does not care about educational standards
• Does not care about those unable to provide childcare

John Archer, 48, is running in Edmonton-South West and says he’s “seen up close the work that Rachel Notley has done to help everyday Albertans,” going on to say that he wants to do everything he can “to make sure that work continues and this province keeps moving forward.”

Archer has since deleted the post in question, tweeting that it was “not in line with the message” that he wants to share during the campaign. “It was a mistake and I apologize.”

https://twitter.com/Archer4EdmSW/status/1116111119980978177?s=19

While Archer aims to follow by Notley’s example, Madu is running on change.

“I am running because I love Alberta, and it breaks my heart to see what the NDP has done to it,” said Madu to the Edmonton Journal. “Alberta is meant to be a place of economic hope and opportunity, not economic peril.”

Elections are fast approaching. April 16th will either see big changes for Alberta, or more of the same from the NDP.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments below.

Canadian News
News
Edmonton
Related Posts Recommendation
BREAKING: Frustrated with Trudeau coronavirus inaction, Montreal will deploy officers to airport

BREAKING: Frustrated with Trudeau coronavirus inaction, Montreal will deploy officers to airport

The city of Montreal has lost its patience with the Trudeau government because new federal measures have still not been implemented. Officers are being sent to Pierre Elliott Trudeau airport.

Vancouver airport says they're awaiting tougher measures from Trudeau government

Vancouver airport says they're awaiting tougher measures from Trudeau government

Despite guidelines for passenger screenings, Vancouver International Airport took to Twitter to express concern at the lack of action from the Trudeau government.

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings

Young Canadians are scoffing at coronavirus warnings and partying hard in large gatherings.

Want to stay healthy in these troubled times? Then clean your car

Want to stay healthy in these troubled times? Then clean your car

We are living in troubled times. So troubled, in fact, that even this journalist has taken to writing articles about cleaning.

Petition to suspend the CPC leadership race gains momentum

Petition to suspend the CPC leadership race gains momentum

A petition to suspend the Conservative Party leadership race has emerged, as coronavirus concerns continue to cancel major events and public gatherings.

Saskatchewan lab has coronavirus vaccine in testing stages

Saskatchewan lab has coronavirus vaccine in testing stages

A Saskatchewan lab has announced that they are officially in the testing stages of developing a vaccine for the coronavirus.

House of Commons suspended for 5 weeks due to coronavirus outbreak

House of Commons suspended for 5 weeks due to coronavirus outbreak

The growing threat of coronavirus has hit Parliament as the House of Commons announced they will be shutting down due to the pandemic.

PANIC: Man arrested after pulling out gun in Toronto grocery store

PANIC: Man arrested after pulling out gun in Toronto grocery store

Two people have been transported to hospital after a gun was allegedly pulled out at a grocery store in downtown Toronto on Friday.

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, it is our responsibility to look to our own resourcefulness, our own good will, our tendency toward compassionate, considered thinking.

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads

Canadians are not happy with the largest pharmacy chain in the country today as they have hiked prices on household hygiene products by over 100 percent

All Quebec schools close due to coronavirus

All Quebec schools close due to coronavirus

All Quebec schools, daycares, CEGEPS and universities will be closed for at least the next two weeks due to the threat of COVID-19.

TRAIN DRAIN: Illegal blockades cost Canada $275 MILLION in three weeks

TRAIN DRAIN: Illegal blockades cost Canada $275 MILLION in three weeks

The Canadian Parliamentary Budget Officer has revealed through a report that the illegal rail blockades cost the economy $275 million over a few weeks.

A team of Canadian researchers isolated the viral agent responsible for the coronavirus outbreak

A team of Canadian researchers isolated the viral agent responsible for the coronavirus outbreak

Researchers from McMaster University, the University of Toronto and Sunnybrook have managed to isolate severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, known as COVID-19.

BREAKING: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for coronavirus

BREAKING: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for coronavirus

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, the wife of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has tested positive for coronavirus.

Most Read Canadian News

1.

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads

Canadians are not happy with the largest pharmacy chain in the country today as they have hiked prices on household hygiene products by over 100 percent

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads
2.

Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure can't account for BILLIONS of taxpayer dollars

Justin Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure, which is headed by the ever-controversial Catherine McKenna, cannot account for billions of taxpayer money.

Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure can't account for BILLIONS of taxpayer dollars
3.

Flights STILL being allowed into Canada from coronavirus hotbeds

Despite the worsening state of coronavirus, flights from infection epicentres like China, Italy and Iran continue to pile in.

Flights STILL being allowed into Canada from coronavirus hotbeds
4.

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic
5.

BREAKING: Trudeau in self-isolation as wife gets tested for coronavirus

A release from the PMO stated that Prime Minister Trudeau will be working from home in self-isolation until Sophie's tests come back.

BREAKING: Trudeau in self-isolation as wife gets tested for coronavirus
6.

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings

Young Canadians are scoffing at coronavirus warnings and partying hard in large gatherings.

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings
7.

EXCLUSIVE: University of Victoria de-platforms conservative speaker after threats of left-wing violence

U Vic has cancelled a conservative from speaking because there were "considerable concerns around safety and security for this event.”

EXCLUSIVE: University of Victoria de-platforms conservative speaker after threats of left-wing violence
8.

CORONAVIRUS: Experts say 35 to 70 percent of Canadians could be infected

The coronavirus could infect 35 to 70 percent of Canadians and the country may need to implement quarantine centres and makeshift hospitals to avoid further spread of the virus.

CORONAVIRUS: Experts say 35 to 70 percent of Canadians could be infected