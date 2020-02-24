Neil Degrasse Tyson can’t stop science-splaining

From pointing out ad nauseam that Friday the 13th isn’t anything special (it can happen up to three times a year) and that it’s only about as rare as Thursday the 12th, or that a solar eclipse event is nothing to blink at, Neil DeGrasse Tyson is now weighing in with observations on children’s cartoons.

Not that anybody asked, but the astronomer is at it again by making points nobody ever asked for. The celebrity astrophysicist once celebrated for his down-to-earth explanations of how the universe works, has achieved no small amount of notoriety by taking the fun and mystery out of everything one could conceivably think of.

Tyson took to Twitter late Sunday night to proclaim that the size of Elsa’s eyes in Frozen were disproportionate to the size of her head. “Not that anybody asked, but if Elsa from ‘Frozen’ has a Human-sized Head then she has Horse-sized Eyeballs—occupying 4x the normal volume within her cranium,” he said. “I’m just sayin’.”

Not that anybody asked, but if Elsa from "Frozen" has a Human-sized Head then she has Horse-sized Eyeballs — occupying 4x the normal volume within her cranium. I'm just sayin'. pic.twitter.com/UujtGa3z5h — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) February 24, 2020

No shit. The same could be said of any other character in Frozen—not to mention the fact that snowmen can’t come to life and magic doesn’t exist. It’s not something that needs to be pointed out. But bereft of any real topics to talk about besides fearmongering about climate change and condemning people who marvel at the eclipse but doubt the science of climate change, the only time Tyson enters the public eye is when he makes an obsequious, ornery observation about the obvious.

It wasn’t the only tweet he let loose about the Disney blockbuster. Tyson also pointed out that the scene with the ice harvesters cutting out ice cubes in the opening scene of the movie properly depicted how ice floats “as they should, with about 10% above the surface and 90% below. Just as in icebergs.” Indeed, ice floats.

Not one to simply criticize the movie for its unrealistic body proportions (have you no mind for people with body dysmorphic disorder, Neil?) and unrealistic talking snowmen, Tyson praised the film for “authentically” representing the Northern Lights in the film’s Nordic setting. I am shook.

As with most of his tweets, anything he says tends to go viral because the “f*ck yeah, science!” brigade can’t help but treat his words as gospel. Granted, nothing he said was false, but honestly … how pedestrian. You hate to see it.