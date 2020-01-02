New Costa Rica photos raise questions about Trudeau’s vacation spending

Photos of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on his vacation in Costa Rica are showing up on social media, leading to questions on the cost and carbon footprint of his vacation.

Photos over the past few days have popped up on social media, triggering questions over the cost of Trudeau’s vacation to the taxpayer.

Despite searching for a quiet vacation away from Canada, the prime minister has been photographed frequently. On one occasion, Trudeau was pictured with the owners of a luxury farm to table restaurant. In the Instagram photo that the restaurant soon uploaded, Trudeau is seen with a teenager and the owner.

One question of contention, however, is how the prime minister got to Santa Theresa, which is a five hour drive and one ferry ride away from the Capital City, San Jose.

Model and actress Theresa Longo, who was in Santa Theresa at the time, told The Post Millennial that she saw Trudeau arrive in a “grey government looking plane and a couple helicopters.”

If Trudeau did indeed need three separate aircrafts for what would have otherwise been a five hour car journey, then the prime minister may face criticism for his taxpayer-funded opulence, as he did when he went on the trip to the Aga Khan’s private island for Christmas in 2016.

Longo stated that she would “find it hard to believe he would cross on the local ferry,” which is necessary if Trudeau were not to take air travel.

Over the past few days, Trudeau has been criticized for spending large sums of taxpayer money for non-governmental business, as well as for having a large carbon footprint for taking the trip down south. In comparison, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was photographed coming back from his vacation in economy class.

The Prime Minister’s Office did not immediately respond to The Post Millennial‘s queries about the trip.

Another popular picture online posted during Trudeau’s time in Costa Rica shows him with a brown paper bag at a store, but it’s unclear if the picture is authentic.

Una compita tomó esta foto pic.twitter.com/zHOXVH3XnO — Tito (@oooogeiD) January 1, 2020

Correction: A previous version of this article included a video of Justin Trudeau walking after a run in Canada, rather than in Costa Rica. The Post Millennial regrets the error.