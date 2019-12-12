New gay Jesus film on Netflix sparks outrage

There’s a new Netflix Christmas film that portrays Jesus as gay and it’s causing outrage. The comedy group Porta dos Fundos is behind a new comedy entitled “The First Temptation of Jesus Christ.” Over 1 million people have signed a petition to have the film removed from Netflix.

The five-person comedy group is from Rio de Janeiro, and make comedy sketches and parody videos on their YouTube channel. The name of their group is Porta dos Fundos which translates to “back door.”

They have signed deals with Fox Network Brazil and Netflix and critics often relate their style to the likes of Monty Python films although they certainly aren’t without critics.

“It is a serious offence against Jesus Christ and the Christians! It has no historical evidence to support the insinuations presented.” was one person’s reasoning behind signing the petition. The film is not intended to be a documentary. Others have called the film’s creators “demons” and “heretics.”

Another wrote: “A movie that came to destroy the image of Christ who gave His life to save us. Netflix has featured series that the family can’t join to watch. God created man and woman and no one can change that.”

Despite the feverous reaction, it isn’t the first time that Porta dos Fundos have had a go at Christianity. Netflix released the film “Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos” (The Last Hangover) and was a parody of Hollywood hit “The Hangover.” It tells the story of Christ’s disciples after they wake up the morning after the Last Supper. The disciples are hungover and their messiah is missing. That film won an emmy for best comedy.

Historian Murilo Cleto tweeted: “Last year’s Christmas special, Jesus was portrayed as a sadistic, homicidal, hedonistic drunkard who hated to pray and no one bothered.

“Now that he’s harmless and gay, the world has fallen. It’s atrophying the brain.”

Que preguiça dessa polêmica em torno do Porta dos Fundos. No especial de Natal do ano passado, Jesus foi representado como um beberrão hedonista homicida sádico que odiava rezar e ninguém encheu o saco. Agora que é inofensivo e gay o mundo caiu. É de atrofiar o cérebro, viu — Murilo Cleto (@MuriloCleto) December 12, 2019

President Jair Bolsonaro took to Twitter to express his thoughts calling the film irresponsible: “Christians and non-Christians have asked me to take action against the irresponsible members of Porta do Fundo,” he wrote. “It’s time we took a collective action—churches and all good people—to put an end to this.”

Even some members of the LGBT community have expressed dislike for the film on social media for the movie’s stereotypical portrayal of gay men.

