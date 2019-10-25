New machine invented in Israel turns air into water

An Israeli company has provided a deprived, Colombian village with a machine that turns air into water. The machine, which arrived at the beginning of October, has already provided thousands of locals with clean drinking water, according to the Algemeiner.

The water machine requires no external infrastructure and can operate, so long as it has a source of electricity. As a result of this, the machine only weighs 780 kilograms (1719 lbs) and yet can produce 800 litres of drinking water per day.

Many other villages throughout South American are now interested in obtaining this machine due to its efficacy in providing clean-drinking water to destitute villages—a significant issue in Latin American, particularly amongst rural communities.

The machine works by collecting humid air and then cleaning it of its impurities. The machine then cools the air to the temperature where dew is produced, after which, the liquid is purified and infused with carbon. The bacteria is eliminated through ultra-violet rays.

The success of the machine has made it the most popular thing in rural Columbia since the communist insurgency, FARC. The machine is soon to be transported to the Northeastern part of Columbia where it will stay for three months.