New parents to save up to $4,000 under Scheer maternity plan

Conservative Party Leader Andrew Scheer has pledged to make parental leave benefits tax free.

Scheer made the announcement Tuesday at a news conference, where he outlined specificities about his plan to do so.

Scheer’s plan involves offering a new tax credit of 15 percent on all income earned from the maternity and paternity leave benefits obtained through EI to new parents.

“When a new mom goes on maternity leave, often they’re already giving up up to 45 per cent of their salary, and then the government comes at the end of that and taxes some of that back,” announced Scheer at the campaign-style press meeting in Toronto.

Having a child is an exciting time in anyone’s life – but it also comes with extra costs. Today, I’m pleased to announce that as Prime Minister I will make maternity benefits tax-free. WATCH LIVE.–Avoir un enfant est un moment important dans la vie de tous, malgré les coûts supplémentaires que cela entraîne. C’est un plaisir de vous annoncer que, comme premier ministre, je vais rendre les prestations de maternité libres d’impôt. Regardez en direct :

Posted by Andrew Scheer on Tuesday, August 20, 2019

“A new Conservative government will provide a non-refundable tax credit of 15 per cent for any money earned under the EI maternity leave programs.”

Scheer also stated that the credit would cover paternity leave benefits.

Scheer states that a family earning $50,000 would receive about $4,000 in credits. Quebec, a province which has a province-run child benefit program, would also experience those same changes

Having a child is an exciting milestone in any person’s life, but it comes with added costs and pressures. Today, young…

Posted by Andrew Scheer on Tuesday, August 20, 2019

The Conservative leader also said his plan would include a “carry-forward provision.”

“This will allow parents to carry forward any unused portion of their tax credit to a future year in which they pay taxes,” read an accompanying press release.

“The government shouldn’t tax parents for the time they take to care for and bond with their new child when they’re already making such a huge sacrifice,” capped Scheer at the Toronto-area child care facility.