New poll reveals that half of us have sent naked selfies

According to a poll conducted by the U.K.Sun, which polled 2,000 British people, half of those under the age of 45 have sent naked selfies via mobile, and at least a quarter admitted to having filmed themselves having sex.

According to the U.K. Sun, a quarter still have a nude photograph of an ex on their phone, while 20 percent have shown others a naked picture of their partner.

20 percent of British men under 45 say they’ve been a victim of revenge porn (when people intentionally leak naked pictures of their ex on the internet), and half of all those surveyed say they fear becoming the victim of revenge porn.

Additionally, 42 percent of British people survey have participated in phone sex, while one in ten did it while in a relationship, unbeknownst to their partner.

Two thirds have sent sexual text messages to some, “often someone they were not in a relationship with,” the U.K. Sun reports.

And a whopping two thirds of Brits aged 18-45 have sexted someone, often someone they were not in a relationship with.

Finally, all this sexting or potential sexting seems to lead to a growing mistrust within relationships.

40 percent of those surveyed admitted they snooped on their partner’s phone activity, either because they feared they were being cheated on or they were “just being nosy.”

Over half of those who have snooped have been caught and gave the latter reason as a defence of their begaviour, while over one third say they did it because they didn’t trust their partners.