New poll shows Scheer’s Conservatives up by 5%

A new Nanos poll has revealed that the Conservatives are at 35.9 percent.

The Liberals are at 30.6 percent; the NDP are at 14.2 percent; the Bloc Quebecois are at 4.0 percent; the Greens are at 11.1 percent and the People’s Party of Canada are at 1.1 percent.

New Nanos poll, federal: Conservatives 36, Liberals 31, NDP 14, Green 11, People’s 1: https://t.co/WgTTkTEtQ0 #cdnpoli — Lorrie Goldstein (@sunlorrie) May 21, 2019

Nanos has Scheer as the preferred choice of Prime Minister at 28.6 percent, while Trudeau is behind him at 27.9 percent. May comes in at 10 percent with Scheer and Bernier at 6.8 and 1.8 percent respectively.

23 percent of Canadians didn’t know who they preferred.