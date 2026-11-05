Harmeet Dhillon has resigned from her role as the Department of Justice’s assistant attorney general for civil rights. Dhillon assumed office in April of 2025, running the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division.

Dhillon wrote, “Serving my country as AAG for Civil Rights has been the honor of a lifetime. We ushered in the downfall of illegal DEI, we fought to protect women and girls’ sports, and so much more. I want to thank President Trump for giving me this opportunity. I look forward to what’s next!”

Attorney General Todd Blanche said on Thursday afternoon that he had accepted Dhillon’s resignation. “Today, I accepted the resignation of Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon, who led the Civil Rights Division with conviction the past 18 months. She has defended the civil liberties of every American and enforced the law without fear or favor. The Department is grateful for her dedicated public service, and we wish her every success in her future endeavors.” Four people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg earlier on Thursday that Dhillon had told allies that she would be leaving the department after the midterms, which took place on Tuesday and resulted in a wave of Democrat victories.

Under Dhillon’s leadership, the Civil Rights Division has undertaken investigations into matters such as anti-white discrimination, antisemitism, DEI, Title IX violations, and religious liberty restrictions. Dhillon also launched a Second Amendment section to focus on cases related to firearms. Dhillon announced on Election Day that the Civil Rights division would be sending over 1,000 election monitors and observers to all 50 states “to help ensure a free & fair election.”