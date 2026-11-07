President Donald Trump has said that he offered the role of White House press secretary to Dana White, the CEO of the UFC and friend of the president.

“I am pleased to announce that the Great Dana White, a violent Fighter and Warrior, has been offered the job of Press Secretary of the United States. I have requested that he bring with him assistants, even though some are not from our Country, of Islam Makhachev, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Justin Gaethje, Daniel Cormier, Amanda Nunes, and Kayla Harris.”

“We need these people to defend us against the Lunatic Left. Dana will be a Press Secretary like none other. Dana, please take the job!” Trump said on Truth Social. White responded, making light of the offer in a post to Instagram showing him depicted behind the White House podium, “On to the next chapter.” It is unclear if White will take the job offer.

The post from Trump offering White the position comes after the departure of former White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, who left her post after wanting to spend more time with her family. After Leavitt, commentator Katie Zacharia served in the position for a brief stint before leaving the post. White has repeatedly said that he is "done with politics" after he was involved with Trump's 2024 campaign, but has appeared to leave the door open in some instances. In a podcast earlier this year with commentator Tomi Lahren, White said that he has become “close” with Marco Rubio