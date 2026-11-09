In a hearing on Monday, Judge Tony Graf set a June 21, 2028 jury selection date in the trial of Tyler Robinson, who has been charged with the murder of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.

Graf announced that he has set aside 105 days for the trial, and that it would take place in Provo, Utah. The defense had asked for a fall 2029 trial start, while the prosecution had asked for a trial start date for the beginning of 2028. Erika Kirk, Charlie Kirk’s widow, asked for a fall 2027 date.