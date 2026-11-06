The October jobs report for the United States was released on Friday, with 165,000 jobs added, blowing past expectations for the economy.

The unemployment rate ticked down to 4.1 percent as there was a slight increase in the labor force participation rate. September's jobs report was also revised up by 60,000.

Bloomberg had projected that there would be a gain of around 70,000 jobs, but the official figure came in to more than double that. A number of sectors added jobs to the economy, including professional and business services, healthcare, transportation and warehousing, and manufacturing.

The report will likely help the Federal Reserve have enough confidence to pursue another interest rate hike in December. Wages also increased on an average of 0.4 percent from September on, which is better than the expectation of 0.3 percent on a month-to-month basis. Annual earnings rose 3.1 percent but were still lower than the annual rate of inflation that was around 3.7 percent in September.

Heather Long, chief economist at the Navy Federal Credit Union, said that the results were a “blowout,” in a post to X. “A blowout jobs report. The US economy added 165,000 jobs in October. That’s above expectations of ~65k. August and September also revised a lot higher. There was a big surge in professional and biz services hiring (+70k!), along with ongoing gains in healthcare and transportation,” Long commented.