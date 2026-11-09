A driver rammed a car into a barrier outside the White House on Monday morning and was then seen fighting with Secret Service and the National Guard after the crash.

The White House was put on lockdown in the wake of the event, per the New York Post. Video on the scene showed smoke coming from the vehicle in the aftermath of the crash. Video then shows a man getting out of the car and starting to throw punches at authorities before he is taken to the ground.

The car drove onto the sidewalk just north of Lafayette Park and hit a barrier but did not get close to the executive mansion’s gates. As the suspect was being walked down the sidewalk by authorities, he could be heard yelling, “Oh my God!”

CBS News’ Jennifer Jacobs reported, “We're in security lockdown at White House, apparently while there's an incident at Lafayette Square Park. USSS officer asked us to stay inside the building.” It was not immediately clear how the crash took place or if it was intentional. According to NBC4, another person jumped over a different White House barrier at a different location at around the same time and authorities are working to determine if the incidents are connected. A source told the outlet that the suspect jumped the barrier just a short walk away.