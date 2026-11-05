Democrat Rep. Bennie Thompson has issued a formal request, demanding the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) preserve all documents, signaling preparation for oversight once Democrats take back the House in January. Thompson said the incoming Congress intends to hold DHS officials “accountable” for President Trump’s “assault on the rule of law,” according to the letter. ICE has been carrying out the enforcement of congressionally passed immigration law.

Thompson, of Mississippi, is currently the highest-ranking Democrat on the House Committee on Homeland Security and is slated to become chairman, according to reports.

The November 4 letter sent to DHS Sec. Mullin ordered the agency to comply with the following: preserve all records, documents, data, and information that have not been, and will not be, destroyed, modified, removed, transferred, or otherwise made inaccessible. Rep. Thompson told DHS the agency must acknowledge the request in writing by November 11, according to the letter.

He accused DHS of “repeated refusal to cooperate” with oversight requests. “As you are aware, the Federal Records Act (FRA) requires all department and agencies in the Executive Branch to collect, retain, and preserve records that document the “transaction of public business” or “contain informational value,” Thomspon wrote. “This requirement encompasses such items as tweets and all other forms of social media posts as well as press releases, among other records,” he continued. “Federal officials and employees who violate the FRA are subject to criminal penalties.”

Thompson’s demand sets the stage for oversight and accountability measures. On Wednesday, Politico reported that Rep. Thompson had outlined an agenda in a letter sent to his Democrat colleagues for how he plans to stop Trump’s immigration enforcement tactics. “The next two years will decide whether [the Department of Homeland Security] answers to the Constitution and to Congress,” Thompson wrote in the letter. “I am asking for the gavel because I know how to use it. I would be honored to have your support.”