Democratic Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez has won a third term representing Washington’s 3rd Congressional District, defeating Republican state Senate Minority Leader John Braun in a race Republicans had viewed as a potential pickup opportunity amid the incumbent’s unpopularity and divisions within her Democratic base.

The Associated Press and Decision Desk HQ called the race for Gluesenkamp Perez on Wednesday. DDHQ issued its projection at 5:16 pm local time with Perez receiving 157,272 votes to Braun’s 130,192, giving her a roughly 9.4-point advantage with an estimated 83 percent counted.

The outcome delivers another setback to Republicans seeking to reclaim a Southwest Washington district President Donald Trump carried in all three of his presidential campaigns. Perez first flipped the seat in 2022 by defeating Republican Joe Kent, then defeated Kent again in 2024. During the campaign, polling and discontent among Democratic voters fueled Republican hopes that Perez could be unseated. The race had previously been moved from “Tilt Democratic” to “Toss Up,” citing her problems with Democratic base voters and the district’s Republican lean.

That report also highlighted a Republican-commissioned co-efficient survey that found Braun leading Perez 41 percent to 34 percent. Half of respondents viewed Perez unfavorably, and she received support from just 69 percent of Democrats. Initial primary returns showed Perez and Braun separated by only 263 votes. Republicans rallied behind Braun, a longtime state legislator, businessman, and retired Navy captain who received Trump’s endorsement and repeated support from House Speaker Mike Johnson.

Johnson made three trips to western Washington to support Braun, including an October 21 rally at Braun’s company in Chehalis, which drew an estimated 550 people. During his August visit, Johnson underscored the national stakes.

“This district is going to help decide the fate of the Republic,” Johnson said. “The current occupant of this seat does not belong in that seat,” he added. Braun had announced his congressional campaign on The Ari Hoffman Show in August 2025, emphasizing federal overspending, his military service and his experience operating a manufacturing business. He challenged Perez’s moderate image, accusing her of relying on bipartisan votes that carried little political cost while avoiding larger issues.

A later DHM Research survey commissioned by OPB also suggested a close contest, finding Braun at 48 percent and Perez at 47 percent after undecided likely voters were asked which candidate they leaned toward. The difference fell within the survey’s approximately 4.2-point margin of error. Perez also faced public opposition from her former Democratic primary challenger, progressive Brent Hennrich.