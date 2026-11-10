Secretary of War Pete Hegseth addressed the stated intention from Rep. Thomas Massie to see him impeached from his Pentagon position. Massie has moved to force an impeachment vote after losing his seat to a Trump-backed candidate. Incoming Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has said he wants to see Hegseth face trial. He addressed reporters from the Pentagon briefing room for the first time since May.

The House intends to vote on Massie’s impeachment resolution on Tuesday afternoon.

These were Hegseth’s remarks: “What one disgruntled and defeated congressman is attempting is not oversight, and it's not accountability; it's a political spectacle, a personal manifesto driven by ego and resentment. Time for one man's final days in Congress to try to do damage to this president, this country, and most irresponsibly, the warriors who defend it. It's a farce, and it's a stunt, and everybody knows it.

“In the 250 years of our American republic, no Secretary of War or Secretary of Defense has ever been impeached for carrying out lawful military operations, and in our case, successful ones at that. Not once war powers resolution or not. Not under Reagan in Lebanon. Not under Clinton in Kosovo. Not under Obama in Iraq and Syria. Not under Biden in Iraq and Syria. That's the standard. The history is clear and it's very straightforward. “And one disgruntled congressman wants to shred it over policy disagreements. That's what it is: policy disagreements, not high crimes, not misdemeanors, not treason, not bribery, not the kinds of offenses the founders intended when they wrote the impeachment clause. The proper remedy for a policy disagreement, it's legislation, it's debate, it's the next presidential election. It's not handing the House and Senate floor to the Democrats so that they can run a show trial against the president and the Secretary of War while Republicans still control Congress and should be delivering wins for the American people.

“You see, we've seen this show before. They impeached President Trump over a perfect phone call. They impeached him again in his final week in office. Both times they failed. Both times he came back stronger, and the American people sent him back to the White House. Now they're trying a third time. This time against a member of his cabinet. They will fail again. And if standing with President Trump puts me in that company, I'll take that company every day of the week. “Let's be clear about what this resolution actually does. It tells our enemies, Iran, the cartels, every adversary watching, that the United States will actually punish its own warriors and its own civilian leadership for successfully executing lawful military operations. It tells them that a single rogue legislator, loaded with personal animus for the president can attempt to veto national security decisions made by the duly elected commander in chief. It puts a target on the backs of American warriors by signaling that Congress will undermine their missions in real time.

“This is not patriotism. This is sabotage. You know, five years ago, America was humiliated in Kabul, Afghanistan, and every enemy on earth took notice. But somehow, as the president pointed out yesterday, no impeachment vote for Lloyd Austin for that terrible withdrawal. Not even one vote, or no impeachment vote for when he went AWOL for over a week. No impeachment vote for when he let a Chinese spy balloon fly over the country for over a week. “See, President Trump ended that kind of wokeness and weakness. Peace through strength, not as a slogan but as a way of war. The Houthis found out first. They fired on American ships. Biden had let it happen. President Trump said no more. Operation Rough Rider hit them more than 1,000 times. They cried uncle, and they stopped shooting at our ships to this day. Iran found out next. Operation Midnight Hammer, B2s from the heartland, halfway around the world, straight into Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan, flawless. The largest and most successful B2 strike in American history. Nuclear sites obliterated. Later in Operation Epic Fury, by every measure we achieved a historic military victory. Under 40 days of sustained combat, more than 13,000 targets struck. Their navy sunk, their air force grounded, their defense industrial base gone, more than 80% of their nuclear industrial base gone, their military in ruin, the ironclad blockade unbroken.

“We control the Strait of Hormuz. Crazy Islamists in Tehran will never ever have a nuclear weapon. A historic effort, only made possible by a courageous commander in chief. History will judge the Iran war quite differently than conventional wisdom. Right now, we didn't start this war. Iran did 47 years ago, but President Trump is willing to do what no other president would. He did the tough, right thing, not for politics, but for the safety and the security of the American people. That's leadership. He did not kick the can. He kicked their teeth in. “For a generation, my generation fought other Middle Eastern wars that dragged on for years, for decades. We lost 1,000s, 1,000s of Americans. I wear the bracelet of one of them on my left wrist every single day. It reminds me, and may I remind you, for perspective, we lost 60,000 Americans in Vietnam over 20 years. We lost 37,000 in Korea in just three years. That many humans are lost on the front lines of Ukraine and Russia every month. This Epic Fury has never been that, and it never will be.

“The media can just never admit the military success because they, you hate the president more than you love our country or our troops. Then, in our own hemisphere, we started at home from day one. President Trump made homeland security national security. We sent American troops to lock down the Southwest border and choked off the cartel pipeline of human smuggling, of drugs, and death, and then we took the fight to them. The cartels thought they could just poison the American people and hide from justice, so we formed a counter cartel coalition, designated them terrorists, and hunted them at sea, and now on land. “More than 70 narco vessels sunk, 218 narco terrorists dead, where they should be. Maritime smuggling down at least 65 percent and dropping even further. 1000s of American lives saved with every drug boat sunk and every shipment prevented. Indicted and wanted, Nicolas Maduro thought he was untouchable. He was not kidnapped. He was brought to justice by America's best victory in one night, victory in 48 minutes, to be precise. And today he sits in front of an American judge in New York City, flawless success. Panama kicked China's Belt and Road Initiative to the curb, and we, along with them, control the canal.