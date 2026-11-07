Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is taking on a new role at Oxford University. The institution announced on Friday that the former leader will join the Blavatnik School of Government as a Distinguished Fellow and member of the World Leaders Circle.

The World Leaders Circle is an “international network” of former heads of government, according to the university. Its members include those “whose experience and insight shape the Blavatnik School’s work to improve governance around the world.”

Other members of the group include former British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Members of the World Leaders Circle are expected to mentor students and alumni. In a statement released by the university, Trudeau reflected on the changes that took place during his time as prime minister, saying the world went through “profound change both geopolitically and technologically, which fundamentally reshaped our world.”

“From an evolving global order to the rapid development of artificial intelligence, the challenges faced by governments across the globe demand thoughtful leadership, international cooperation, and a renewed commitment to public trust in our democratic institutions,” he said. “I look forward to contributing my experience, exchanging perspectives with fellow leaders, and engaging with the next generation of government and policy leaders as we consider how governments can respond to change and build a more hopeful, inclusive and prosperous future for everyone.” Professor Ngaire Woods, Dean of the Blavatnik School, welcomed Trudeau’s appointment, saying the former prime minister “brings with him a wealth of experience, forged through a decade of public service.”