Luigi Mangione’s cousin, Nino, has won a full four-year term on the Baltimore County Council. Nino Mangione was appointed back in June to fill an empty seat on the council, representing District 3.

In a tight race for the District 5 seat, Republican candidate Mangione brought in 49 percent of the vote to Democrat opponent Shawn McIntosh’s 45 percent, per TMZ. A June article in local news described Mangione as a “staunch supporter of President Trump.” Due to council district lines being redrawn, the district he was representing and the one he won are slightly different.

Mangione’s campaign page promised a tough-on-crime approach for the county, stating, “Like most Marylanders, Nino believes our judicial system has become too liberal and needs to refocus on delivering justice to victims. Violent offenders should be made to serve maximum penalties, showing repeat offenders that their actions will no longer be tolerated.” He supports “fully funding law enforcement and doing whatever has to be done to provide these heroes with resources they need to do their jobs safely and effectively.” Mangione’s council bio page states that he comes from a “large Italian family,” in which he is one of six children and one of 60 grandchildren. Among Mangione’s relatives is cousin Luigi, who pleaded guilty to federal charges in August in the 2024 killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.