Los Angeles City Councilperson Nithya Raman is projected to be the winner of the mayor’s race, ousting incumbent Karen Bass after just one term in office. Bass, who was in Ghana celebrating the inauguration of a foreign leader when the Palisades Fire took out thousands of homes, lost by at least 25,000 votes, per Decision Desk.

Raman held 405,193 votes to Bass’ 379,069 at the time Decision Desk called the race. Raman had come in second place in the primary after Bass, knocking Spencer Pratt out of the running even as his ads called out Raman’s failures to address homelessness while serving on City Council and Bass’ ineptitude on pretty much everything.

Decision Desk calls it the LA mayoral race for Nithya Raman Decision Desk Raman was elected to City Council in 2020 and in her mayoral campaign was backed by the Democratic Socialists of America of which she is a member, the Sierra Club, Unite Here Local 11, and other leftist groups. She joined the mayoral race in February. Now Los Angeles, New York City, and Washington DC are led by socialist mayors who believe everything should be free, that wealth taxes should be imposed, and government should have a bigger impact in the lives of every resident.