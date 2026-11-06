Among the Democrats heading to the House following a sweep of midterm victories is LaKesha Womack in North Carolina, who is set to make a court appearance just one week after Election Day on a felony car theft charge.

Womack defeated GOP Rep. Tim Moore in North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. A criminal summons was served to Womack on October 11 at one of her campaign events in Polk County.

Per the Charlotte Observer, Womack faces the Class H felony charge for allegedly not returning a rental car valued at around $20,000 in 2019. While a criminal summons was issued in January 2020, it ultimately went unserved. The congresswoman-elect could face a range of four months to over three years behind bars under sentencing guidelines, per the New York Post. If convicted, however, Womack would not automatically be disqualified from serving in Congress.

Under House rules, lawmakers sentenced to two or more years of prison are to avoid committee assignments and party leadership positions. It would require a two-thirds vote from the House to expel her. In a statement released in October, Womack said, “Over the past few weeks, allegations involving me have drawn significant media attention and attack ads from Friends of Tim Moore. Candidates for public office should be held accountable and voters deserve transparency.”